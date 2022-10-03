Serving the US Navy

Seaman Dade Geier, from Sidney, Ohio, looks through a telescopic adelaide aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) as the ship arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea, Sept. 23. Barry is making a routine port visit as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5, and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

