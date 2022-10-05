SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Evan Christopher Eggeman, 25, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Chad Dalton Shimp, 21, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darrell Wayne Ulm, 51, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amy Marie Halcomb, 34, of Sidney, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.
Aaron Michael Gannon, 26, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.
Tyler Douglas Kilby, 29, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Douglas E. Clay, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $130 fine.
Dalton Lane Worley, 27, of Houston, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.
Ethan Shurelds, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $180 fine.
German Ruvalcaba Diaz, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christin Faith Burnside, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mary Nystrom Toal, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Erik G. De Oca, 42, of Dayton, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.
Sadek M. Elnoursi, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Susan V. Foster, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Maya K. Wills, 24, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $136 fine.
Gunner Lee Bryan, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Robert S. Harney, 59, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Dwight Emmett Lewis Jr., 42, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $188 fine.
Kayla Christine Evans, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Betty A. Watkins, 21, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Steven Eric Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Marilyn A. Tebbe, 70, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Kenneth Alan Dammeyer, 62, of St. Marys, was charged with driving on the right side of the roadway and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.
Tammy S. White, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Jason N. Anthony, 51, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kelly Marie Berger-Davis, 45, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jason G. Coons, 48, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Clint Louis Hilgefort, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Robert P. Lamb, 32, of Lakeview, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Edward E. Richmond, 75, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Michael D. Bergman, 39, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jill L. Leugers, 53, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tavian Daundre Rush, 20, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jenna A. Testa, 36, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Isaac Henry Berning, 21, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Breanna M. Bilodeau, 30, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Shannon Evans, 28, of Degraff, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Stacy C. Pettit, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Wayne A. Doyle, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Eduard Adrian Thomas, 62, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Jodi L. Knouff, 45, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Thomas Dunnavant, 85, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.
Lawrence Huffman, 72, of Covington, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell