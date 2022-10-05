SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Evan Christopher Eggeman, 25, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Chad Dalton Shimp, 21, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrell Wayne Ulm, 51, of Loveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amy Marie Halcomb, 34, of Sidney, was charged with child restraint system, $140 fine.

Aaron Michael Gannon, 26, of Piqua, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Tyler Douglas Kilby, 29, of Centerville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas E. Clay, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $130 fine.

Dalton Lane Worley, 27, of Houston, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Ethan Shurelds, 21, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $180 fine.

German Ruvalcaba Diaz, 25, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christin Faith Burnside, 22, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary Nystrom Toal, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Erik G. De Oca, 42, of Dayton, was charged with failure to stop for a school bus, $186 fine.

Sadek M. Elnoursi, 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Susan V. Foster, 48, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Maya K. Wills, 24, of Sidney, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $136 fine.

Gunner Lee Bryan, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Robert S. Harney, 59, of Burlington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Dwight Emmett Lewis Jr., 42, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, latter charge dismissed, $188 fine.

Kayla Christine Evans, 21, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Betty A. Watkins, 21, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Steven Eric Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marilyn A. Tebbe, 70, of Anna, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Kenneth Alan Dammeyer, 62, of St. Marys, was charged with driving on the right side of the roadway and distracted driving enhancement, latter charge dismissed, $130 fine.

Tammy S. White, 49, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Jason N. Anthony, 51, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kelly Marie Berger-Davis, 45, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason G. Coons, 48, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clint Louis Hilgefort, 18, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert P. Lamb, 32, of Lakeview, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Edward E. Richmond, 75, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Michael D. Bergman, 39, of Rossburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jill L. Leugers, 53, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tavian Daundre Rush, 20, of Vandalia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jenna A. Testa, 36, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Isaac Henry Berning, 21, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Breanna M. Bilodeau, 30, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Shannon Evans, 28, of Degraff, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stacy C. Pettit, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Wayne A. Doyle, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Eduard Adrian Thomas, 62, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jodi L. Knouff, 45, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Thomas Dunnavant, 85, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Lawrence Huffman, 72, of Covington, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

