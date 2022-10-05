Arrest made in bomb threat

BOTKINS — A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Boomerang Rubber in Botkins.

According to Botkins Police Chief Mark R. Jordan, Elijah B. Douglas, 20, was arrested Tuesday at 1:31 p.m. for making a false alarm.

A bomb threat was called into the Shelby County 911 system Tuesday at 8:09 a.m. Botkins police and Botkins Fire Department were dispatched to Boomerang Rubber in Botkins on a report of a bomb threat.

Both the Dinsmore Street and South Mill Street locations of Boomerang Rubber were evacuated. As a precaution, the Botkins School was placed on lockdown and an automated call was sent to area residents asking them to stay clear of the area.

K-9 units from the Dayton Airport Police and Wright Paterson Air Force Base cleared both locations at 10:45 a.m.

Assisting agencies during the incident were the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Police Department, Jackson Center Police Department, Dayton Airport Police Department (K-9 Unit), WPAFB K-9 unit and Anna Rescue.