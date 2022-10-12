Local officials attend Governor’s Fall Social

Several local officials and their spouses were guests at the Governor’s Fall Social held this past week at the Ohio Governor’s Residence in Bexley. Taking advantage of the balmy autumn evening, the event was held on the front lawn of the Governor’s Mansion by the Governor and First Lady. More than 150 officials from across the state were in attendance.

Attending from Shelby County were Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann and her husband Kurt, Fort Loramie Mayor Randy Ahlers and his wife Jolene, Russia Mayor Terry Daugherty and his wife Marie, and Sidney City Councilmember Mike Barhorst and his wife Jenny. In addition to spending time with the Governor and First Lady, those in attendance enjoyed a buffet dinner and beverages.

“Marie and I had a wonderful time,” Russia Mayor Daugherty stated. “We very much appreciated the Governor and First Lady’s hospitality.”

“It was our first visit to the Governor’s Residence, “ Daugherty stated. “Marie enjoyed playing a piece by Claude Debussy on the grand piano in the parlor.”

“In addition, the curator told us a great deal about the home’s history,” Daugherty said. “She gave us a brief tour. We had a great time!”

“Mike and Fran are always such gracious hosts,” Barhorst said. “Although I have been a guest at the Governor’s Residence previously,” Barhorst stated, “it was Jenny’s first visit. She enjoyed touring the home as well as the gardens.”

“I enjoyed seeing so many people from across Ohio that I’ve met during my travels,” Barhorst continued. “Jenny enjoyed meeting people I’ve spoken about over the years.”

“I’ve always marveled at Mike and Fran’s high level of energy,” Barhorst said. “I’ve often joked that I think they could easily do a cameo in an Energizer battery commercial!”

Not unlike the Governor’s Annual Picnic at his home in Cedarville, the Fall Social was not paid for by with tax dollars.