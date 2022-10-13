Looking for ghosts in the castles

Jeremy Keller, son of owners Victoria and the late Fred Keller, talks about the ballroom during Wednesday night’s Ghost Tour of the GreatStone Castle. The tour was sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society and also featured a tour of Bonnyconnellan Castle.
GreatStone Castle owner Victoria speaks about the history of the formal dining area during Wednesday night’s Ghost Tour.
