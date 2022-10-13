438 citations issued in Interstate 70 enforcement

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 70. During the project, 438 people in Ohio were issued citations including 392 for speed and 40 for seat belt violations. Additionally, six people were cited for OVI.

The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and OSHP. The initiative began on Friday, Oct. 7, at 12:01 a.m. and continued through Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11:59 p.m.

Last year during the same 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 297 drivers for speed-related violations and 21 for safety belt infractions. The Patrol also charged five with OVI.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing. The state police agencies in Michigan, Kentucky and West Virginia did not participate in this enforcement effort.

A complete breakdown can be found at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/static/links/2022_6StateTrooperCombinedResults_I70.pdf.