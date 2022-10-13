Man sentenced to prison for tampering with evidence

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, permitting drug abuse, endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Danny L. Whitmore, 46, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with 52 days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony. Whitmore was indicted on the same charge for providing false information to public officials regarding his health and prognosis for the purpose of corrupting the outcome of the proceeding.

Sierra M. Cook, 27, of Sidney, was sentenced to no more than five years of community control with no days of jail credit for attempted permitting drug abuse and endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors. Cook was indicted on the same charges and an additional charge of endangering children for knowingly permitting an adult male to traffic in drugs out of her residence which created a risk to her 3 and 6-year-old children, but one charge of endangering children was dismissed.

Dennis Lee Fries Jr., 53, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with five days of jail credit and successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Fries was indicted on the same charge and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a container and a pipe to store and use it, but the criminal tools charge was dismissed.

Giovanni Andrew Urban, 25, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to nine months in prison with no days of jail credit and up to two years of discretionary post-release control for trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Urban was indicted on two charges of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, for preparing marijuana and hashish for transportation and resale, but one charge was dismissed.

