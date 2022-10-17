Workshop planned by art league

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is hosting a Beginner’s Gourd Workshop taught by Andrea Earick on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required and the deadline is Oct. 21.

In this workshop participants will be learning to use alcohol inks and vinyl masking to create a beautifully designed vase on a pre-cut, pre-cleaned gourd. You will learn how to embellish your painted gourd with paper twist, Danish cord or pine needles on the rim.

All safety equipment, materials and supplies will provided. This is a beginners no stress, fun class. This workshop is appropriate for anyone ages 16 and older. The workshop may be cancelled if less than 10 people are registered. Participants are asked to bring an apron , scissors and a sack lunch.

Contact the Logan County Art League with questions at [email protected] For registration forms visit the Logan County Art League Website at www.logancountyartleague.org and Facebook page.