Fundraiser to assist Berning family

SIDNEY — The friends of Ben Berning are coming together for a fundraiser to help his family.

Berning, 42, passed away Friday, Sept. 16, at the Ohio State University Medical Center, after a battle with lung cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer in early July. He leaves behind his wife, Rebecca, and four children, Caleb, Jacob, Margaret and Katherine.

“Ben was generous with his time helping many other people. It is a great opportunity to return the favor and help his family,” said Charlie Borchers, a family friend.

To help manage their financial burden and allow the Berning family time to heal and cope through their tragic loss with one less worry, a chicken benefit dinner will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the K of C hall in Sidney. Dinners are $10 a piece. Each dinner comes with chips, applesauce and a roll. The meal is being catered by Romer’s.

People can pay for the meals at pickup or via Venmo @CharlieBorchers3. Preorders are needed by Oct. 13 and can be made by calling Mark Bales, 937-658-4441; Charlie Borchers, 614-565-0004; or Todd and Emily Ratermann, 937-638-1787. A limited number of extra dinners will be available at the event. Dinners may also be ordered by visiting https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScbZQpwhGAsIOb1YuxaSmlP6foUaPJiURB2gqfbfy6ETOwiJA/viewform.

Monetary donations may be made to a gofundme account set up for the family. There is also a space on the chicken dinner order form for monetary donations.