Edisont State hosting STNA classes in November, December

TROY — Edison State Community College will host two State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) training sessions, with one starting in November and another in December. Offered through Edison State at Troy, this accelerated course provides students with a local classroom and clinical environment led by knowledgeable and experienced instructors. It allows students to begin working as an STNA in a few short weeks.

The first course will run from Nov. 1 to Nov. 23. Classes will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 1–4, Nov. 8–11, and November 14–17. Clinicals will take place Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Brethren Retirement Community, located at 750 Chestnut Street in Greenville.

The second session will run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 21. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, classes will be held Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. Clinicals will be held Tuesday, Dec. 20, and Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Brethren Retirement Community.

The demand for STNAs is high locally and across the state. Students can find job opportunities with hospitals, assisted living facilities, rehabilitation centers, and home health care providers. Additionally, many nursing schools in Ohio require applicants to complete STNA training as a program prerequisite.

Students are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate in the class and clinical. Learn more and register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/STNA.