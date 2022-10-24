SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Roger L. Gross Jr., 57, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $361 fine.

Austin Douglas Smith, 23, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hunter James Cole, 19, of Roswell, Georgia, was charged with speeding and reckless operation, former charge dismissed, $255 fine.

Cicely Latrice Ware, 48, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nkoyo C. Peoples, 32, of Hamilton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sheala Vernice Thurmond, 55, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emanuel Pedale Robins, 59, of River Rouge, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ella Jaye Mitchell, 18, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremiah P. Morton, 37, of Angola, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jadien Bailey Lindsey, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding, and contempt, $155 fine.

Eduardo E. Hernandez Nunez, 31, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kitiera Jade Heffner, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Zuriel V. Cruz, 23, of Dayton, was charged with no operator’s license and speeding, $185 fine.

Kevin Carlton Anderson, 43, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Clifford Gerald Glover III, 30, of Belleville, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Timothy W. Browning, 49, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kenneth E. Hickman, 57, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mainor Lopez, 29, of Kenton, was charged with no operator’s license, dismissed, $105 fine.

Wendy Suzanne Bramlette, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony M. Thompson, 52, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Aaron T. Amsden, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Miguel L. Soto, 36, of Piqua, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Michael R. Peters, 26, of Fairfield Township, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kaitlyn Tolbert, 26, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, dismissed, $111 fine.

Austin Lee Everett, 23, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding and no operator’s license, $261 fine.

Jayden T. Schwartz, 18, of Anna, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Hannah Mae Barber, 19, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Wei Wu, 43, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $255 fine.

Austin A. Cooper, 18, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Victoria S. Freisthler, 65, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Robert Gustave, 24, of Lima, was charged with reasonable control and no operator’s license, $180 fine.

Daniel Joel Hawley, 28, of Big Sandy, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Craig Johnston, 32, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsay R. Monnier, 35, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew K. Paul, 43, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory S. Neer, 61, of Traverse City, Michigan, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Anthony John Benbow, 32, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Sean Matthew Hatke, 22, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Morgan M. Houser, 21, of Wapakoneta, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Katelyn E. Eilerman, 19, of Minster, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Matthew Jack Courtney II, 30, of Lima, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

