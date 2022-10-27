Sidney High School class of 1951 celebrates 71 years

The Sidney High School class of 1951 gathered at the American Legion on Oct. 27 to celebrate their 71st anniversary. Pictured are front row, left to right: Phyllis Carey, Lois Hoying and LaDonna Limbert and back row, left to right: Thomas Curtner, Roy Morelock and Connie Roeser.

The Sidney High School class of 1951 gathered at the American Legion on Oct. 27 to celebrate their 71st anniversary. Pictured are front row, left to right: Phyllis Carey, Lois Hoying and LaDonna Limbert and back row, left to right: Thomas Curtner, Roy Morelock and Connie Roeser.