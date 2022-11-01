Posted on by

Welcome trick or treaters


Participants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters.

Participants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters.


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bruce Absher, AKA Santa/firefighter, gives Oakley Davis, 8, some candy during the trunk or treat Monday night at the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Oakley is the daughter of Heather Davis, of Sidney


Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Participants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters.

Bruce Absher, AKA Santa/firefighter, gives Oakley Davis, 8, some candy during the trunk or treat Monday night at the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Oakley is the daughter of Heather Davis, of Sidney

Participants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_8170.jpgParticipants in the Sidney Apostolic Temple trunk or treat Monday night are ready for the trick or treaters. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Bruce Absher, AKA Santa/firefighter, gives Oakley Davis, 8, some candy during the trunk or treat Monday night at the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Oakley is the daughter of Heather Davis, of Sidney
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_8168.jpgBruce Absher, AKA Santa/firefighter, gives Oakley Davis, 8, some candy during the trunk or treat Monday night at the Sidney Apostolic Temple. Oakley is the daughter of Heather Davis, of Sidney Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News