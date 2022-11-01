LOCA tickets still available for ‘War Bonds’

NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts is announcing the second show of this season scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., which is “War Bonds.”

Participants will be taking a sentimental journey through a war that redefined the world. This multi-media, living- history cabaret is interspersed with actual veteran’s letters and headline news of the period. Twenty-two period songs lift the mood and juxtapose the anguish of war.

Award winning artists Serena Ebhardt and David zum Brunnen fill the stage with war-time memories and nostalgic tunes.

Tickets for this performance are still available with adults for $25 and students for $10. All performances of LOCA are presented in the theater setting of the James F. Dicke Auditorium located inside the New Bremen High School.