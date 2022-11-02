Free webinar on comprehensive assessments for dementia set for Nov. 14

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is hosting a virtual Expert Series program in November featuring Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., that will discuss comprehensive assessments for individuals exhibiting cognitive difficulties.

The program, Expert Series: Comprehensive Assessments for Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, on Zoom. This special program will feature guest speaker Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist with NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati who specializes in neuropsychological assessments of the elderly and the application of psychological and behavioral interventions.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Sigward for lending his time and expertise to share this important topic with our audience,” said Annemarie Barnett, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “His experience in this field brings incredible value to this conversation as we discuss how important good assessments are for families who are noticing cognitive decline in a loved one.”

Sigward will discuss the importance of a comprehensive assessment for older adults exhibiting cognitive difficulties or decline. He will review the important components of an assessment, including the limitations of cognitive screens and the contribution of brain imaging and neuropsychological testing. Lastly, he will share the specific questions a good assessment can answer.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions for how to join the webinar will be emailed after registration.

“When you begin to notice your loved one experiencing cognitive difficulties, finding a comprehensive assessment is an important first step,” Barnett said. “An early diagnosis can make a major difference in long-term planning, making important decisions, and coordinating care. This program will help you learn more about these assessments, and about how to find the right one, as they are not all equal.”

There were 421,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection and maximizing quality care and support. Their vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.