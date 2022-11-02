Correction

Incorrect information was published concerning a crash report listed in the county record in the Tuesday edition of the Sidney Daily News.

The information came from a crash report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the report cited the wrong driver. The correct information is:

Robert Daniel Cobern, 37, of Galion, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 at 3:09 p.m.

Edward Bray, 81, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Riverside Drive and stopped at the intersection of Port Jefferson Road. Cobern was behind Bray and rear-ended him. Cobern said he looked down at something in his vehicle and never saw Bray stop.

Bray was not cited in the crash.