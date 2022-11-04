Girl Scouts of Western Ohio announces next CEO

LIMA — Girl Scouts of Western Ohio’s board has named Aimée Sproles as the next chief executive officer of the council, succeeding Roni Luckenbill, who will retire at the end of December after 44 years with Girl Scouts.

Sproles is currently the chief operating officer for Girl Scouts of San Jacinto in Houston, Texas. Like Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, the San Jacinto council is one of the largest Girl Scout councils in the country.

Sproles will join Girl Scouts of Western Ohio in December, working closely with Luckenbill to transition leadership of the council, which includes 30 counties in western Ohio and Dearborn and Ohio counties in Indiana.

During her 14-year tenure in Houston, Sproles successfully managed membership, programming, product program, property management, and more. She excels in developing and executing long-range strategic plans, problem-solving, and building and maintaining relationships. She is highly regarded across the Girl Scout Movement and participates in many national leadership roles.

Sproles has been an active community volunteer, dedicating time to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, her faith community, and other youth development organizations. She is a Lifetime Member of Girl Scouts, and a member of Leadership Houston Class XXVI and the Houston chapter of the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.