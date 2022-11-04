Honoring the county’s veterans

ANNA — A current Life Scout in the Fort Loramie Boy Scout Troop 355 recently installed a flagpole at St. Patrick Cemetery in Anna, making him one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout.

The St. Patrick Cemetery Board approached Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, and said they were in need of a flagpole at the cemetery, and Holthaus was happy and excited to take on the job.

To fund the project, Holthaus organized a spaghetti dinner for 250 guests including community members, friends, family and parishioners of St. Michael’s and Sts. Peter & Paul’s churches. It was held on July 24 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Holthaus decided on a spaghetti dinner fundraiser because previous Eagle Scouts have done it and received ample support from the community, and he could provide guests with more information about his project. His family helped make the spaghetti and his Boy Scout troop helped serve the food. In total, $2,300 was needed to cover construction of the flagpole and the dinner.

“The planning for the fundraiser and project was very demanding,” Holthaus said. “However, I knew it was needed if the project was to be a success.” Holthaus worked on the project and fundraiser for about 50 hours, and the initial planning process involved researching flagpoles and the details of the dinner and estimating the cost of both as well as contacting businesses for materials and contributions.

Holthaus’s dedication to contacting local businesses paid off as several of them contributed to the project. HVAC contractor Tom & Jerry’s donated funds for the solar light for the flagpole and other project costs; Admiral Flag Poles, Inc. donated the American flag; Spring Creek Corporation discounted the concrete; Cemleb Properties Principal Ed Luthman volunteered his equipment and time to dig the hole for the flagpole foundation; Freshway Foods donated the lettuce for the spaghetti dinner; Danone food company donated the yogurt for the spaghetti dinner; and Fort Loramie Ladies Auxiliary, Walmart, Cutaway Styling Salon and It’s All About You Salon & Day Spa provided cash and gift cards for the spaghetti dinner and the flagpole.

Holthaus said he enjoyed interacting with all the businesses and was amazed at how many businesses either gave him donations or a significant discount on the items. He appreciated the community and his friends for supporting his project. He also mentioned that this was the biggest project he had ever done and that it was a tremendous learning opportunity.

“I learned so much with the project. I’m glad I was able to complete it for St. Patrick’s,” Holthaus said.

Holthaus and his dad, John Holthaus, installed the flagpole on Oct. 29, “just in time for Veterans Day,” Isaac said, in honor of all the veterans who served in World War II and the Korean War that are buried in the St. Patrick Cemetery.

“As a mom and watching Isaac join Cub Scouts… he truly looked up and admired the older Boy Scouts earn their Eagle Scout. That is where it all started for him to continue his interest to earn his Eagle Scout and volunteer/giving back to the community,” Isaac’s mom, Kelly Holthaus, said. “I can only hope that the younger Cub Scouts that are crossing over into Boy Scouts continue to look up to the current scouts and earn their Eagle Scout too!”

Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, stands next to the 30-foot flagpole project that he completed in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_Isaac-flagpole.jpg Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, stands next to the 30-foot flagpole project that he completed in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. Courtesy photo Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, stands next to project boards depicting his flagpole project at the spaghetti dinner fundraiser held on July 24 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_spaghetti-dinner-project-boards.jpg Isaac Holthaus, 16, of Fort Loramie, stands next to project boards depicting his flagpole project at the spaghetti dinner fundraiser held on July 24 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Courtesy photo Boy Scouts in Troop 355 help serve guests at the spaghetti dinner fundraiser held on July 24 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. The fundraiser was organized by Isaac Holthaus to fund his flagpole project in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_spaghetti-dinner-with-scouts-help.jpg Boy Scouts in Troop 355 help serve guests at the spaghetti dinner fundraiser held on July 24 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. The fundraiser was organized by Isaac Holthaus to fund his flagpole project in the process of becoming an Eagle Scout. Courtesy photo