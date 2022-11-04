Grand Lake Health System names new practice managers

ST. MARYS — Grand Lake Health System has announced the appointment of two practice managers.

Jamie Tipton has been named a practice manager for Grand Lake Primary Care in St. Marys. Tipton has been a certified medical assistant and office coordinator with Grand Lake Primary Care for over eight years. During her eight years, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration and is currently completing her master’s degree.

Elaine Pack has been named a practice manager for Grand Lake Neurological Center in St. Marys. She is also currently a practice manager for Auglaize and Mercer General Surgery. Pack brings expertise as a certified medical assistant and certified coder.

For more information on Grand Lake Health System and our physician practices, go to www.grandlakehealth.org/find-a-provider/physician-offices.html.