SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Gabriel Lochtefeld, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Brittney L. Dye, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Stephanie Batiste, 37, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Curtis Paul Brandewie, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Clayton Matthew Herron, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hannah Fawcett, 19, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Paul Thomas Snyder III, 45, of Chillicothe, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hannah Jo Sunderland, 19, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Leonard J. Wagner, 49, of Oxford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Linda Austin Thomas, 61, of Belleview, Florida, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Derik J. Couch, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and not waiting for a pedestrian to cross on a crosswalk, $313 fine.
Hailey Marie Crain, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jennifer L. Harris, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Marion Copeland, 33, of Lynn Garden, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Rebekah Jean Billing, 39, of Grove City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Anthony J. Bodine, 19, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Ziad Al Hennawi, 33, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ethan M. Howard, 18, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Shannon A. Palmer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left and failure to file registration, $161 fine.
Carl Raymond Barhorst, 78, of Sidney, was charged with failure to transfer title registration, $130 fine.
Jona Rae Affholder, 25, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jay Paul Land, 60, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Daderick S. Phillips, 22, of Clarkrange, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Zachary Keith Shaffer, 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.
Delavahn Lee James, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding and no operator’s license, $185 fine.
Eric B. Ellerholz, 47, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Linda F. Schaeufele, 67, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Makenzi Brianna Metz, 18, of Troy, was charged with one-way streets, $136 fine.
Rodolfo Vega Vega, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Marla Schoenherr, 31, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hope K. Dawson, 55, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Amadou Ba, 23, of Sidney, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Gage M. Butler, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alan R. Michael, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew Wheeler, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Lindsey M. Ferguson, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
David A. Nagel Jr., 26, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Janie M. Beaver, 43, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Deborah L. Jons, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Andy Hancock, 38, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Matthew A. Crabill, 62, of Lakeview, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Matt Gale Baseheart, 23, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Marcie L. Huizenga, 31, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
George Edward Hesser, 50, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Anthony M. Billing, 21, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
Nora J. Sale, 74, of Quincy, was charged with failure to stop after a crash, amended to hit skip, and operating without reasonable control, $288 fine.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell