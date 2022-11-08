SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Gabriel Lochtefeld, 32, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Brittney L. Dye, 33, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Stephanie Batiste, 37, of Pontiac, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Curtis Paul Brandewie, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Clayton Matthew Herron, 21, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hannah Fawcett, 19, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul Thomas Snyder III, 45, of Chillicothe, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hannah Jo Sunderland, 19, of Russia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leonard J. Wagner, 49, of Oxford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Linda Austin Thomas, 61, of Belleview, Florida, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Derik J. Couch, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and not waiting for a pedestrian to cross on a crosswalk, $313 fine.

Hailey Marie Crain, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jennifer L. Harris, 35, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marion Copeland, 33, of Lynn Garden, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Rebekah Jean Billing, 39, of Grove City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony J. Bodine, 19, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ziad Al Hennawi, 33, of Dublin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan M. Howard, 18, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Shannon A. Palmer, 37, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left and failure to file registration, $161 fine.

Carl Raymond Barhorst, 78, of Sidney, was charged with failure to transfer title registration, $130 fine.

Jona Rae Affholder, 25, of Findlay, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jay Paul Land, 60, of Xenia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Daderick S. Phillips, 22, of Clarkrange, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary Keith Shaffer, 21, of Jackson Center, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Delavahn Lee James, 27, of Dayton, was charged with speeding and no operator’s license, $185 fine.

Eric B. Ellerholz, 47, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Linda F. Schaeufele, 67, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Makenzi Brianna Metz, 18, of Troy, was charged with one-way streets, $136 fine.

Rodolfo Vega Vega, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Marla Schoenherr, 31, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hope K. Dawson, 55, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Amadou Ba, 23, of Sidney, was charged with unsafe operation around an emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Gage M. Butler, 21, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alan R. Michael, 62, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Wheeler, 29, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Lindsey M. Ferguson, 30, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

David A. Nagel Jr., 26, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Janie M. Beaver, 43, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Deborah L. Jons, 38, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Andy Hancock, 38, of Troy, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Matthew A. Crabill, 62, of Lakeview, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Matt Gale Baseheart, 23, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marcie L. Huizenga, 31, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

George Edward Hesser, 50, of Sidney, was charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Anthony M. Billing, 21, of Anna, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Nora J. Sale, 74, of Quincy, was charged with failure to stop after a crash, amended to hit skip, and operating without reasonable control, $288 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

