Auglaize County election results for November 2022

Governor
Mike DeWine/Jon Husted (R)`15,759
Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens (D)`2,437
Write-ins`177
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman (D)`2,719
Dave Yost (R)`15,705
Auditor of State
Keith Faber (R)`15,746
Taylor Sappington (D)`2,660
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark (D)`2,712
Frank LaRose (R)`15,544
Terpsehore Tore Maras`177
Treasurer of State
Scott Schertzer (D)`2,901
Robert Sprague (R)`15,394
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
Jennifer Brunner (D)`3,081
Sharon Kennedy (R)`15,256
Supreme Court Justice
Pat Fischer (R)`15,371
Terri Jamison (D)`2,971
Supreme Court Justice
Pat DeWine (R)`15,207
Marilyn Zayas (D)`3,067
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan (D)`3,586
JD Vance (R)`14,778
Write-ins`28
U.S. Congress (4th District)
Jim Jordan (R)`15,160
Tamie Wilson (D)`3,310
State Representative (78th District)
Susan Manchester (R)`4,384
State Representative (84th District)
Angela N. King (R)`11,083
Sophia Rodriguez (D)`2,339
3rd District Court of Appeals
Juergen Waldick (R)`15,997
3rd District Court of Appeals
William Zimmerman (R)`16,242
County Commissioner
Douglas Spencer (R)`16,387
County Auditor
Linda Bice (D)`9,978
County Engineer
Andrew Baumer (R)`16,406
Common Pleas Judge
Frederick Pepple`14,920
ISSUES
State Issue 1: Constitutional amendment requiring courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount for bail
For`15,191
Against`2,859
State Issue 2: Constitutional amendment prohibiting local governments from allowing non-electors to vote
For`16,010
Against`2,171
Apollo Career Center: 0.19-mill renewal, 10 years, building improvement & maintenance
For`4,826
Against`2,557
St. Marys City School District: 1 percent renewal, current operating expenses
For`2,573
Against`2,327
Shawnee Local School District: 2.45-mill renewal, 5 years, building construction, remodeling, repair, bus purchase
For`9
Against`12
Marion Local School District: 9-mill renewal, 5 years, emergency requirements of district
For`89
Against`29
Vantage Career Center: 0.8-mill renewal, 5 years, current expenses
For`2
Against`0
Results courtesy of Auglaize County Board of Elections