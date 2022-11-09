Auglaize County election results for November 2022

Governor

Mike DeWine/Jon Husted (R)`15,759

Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens (D)`2,437

Write-ins`177

Attorney General

Jeffrey Crossman (D)`2,719

Dave Yost (R)`15,705

Auditor of State

Keith Faber (R)`15,746

Taylor Sappington (D)`2,660

Secretary of State

Chelsea Clark (D)`2,712

Frank LaRose (R)`15,544

Terpsehore Tore Maras`177

Treasurer of State

Scott Schertzer (D)`2,901

Robert Sprague (R)`15,394

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court

Jennifer Brunner (D)`3,081

Sharon Kennedy (R)`15,256

Supreme Court Justice

Pat Fischer (R)`15,371

Terri Jamison (D)`2,971

Supreme Court Justice

Pat DeWine (R)`15,207

Marilyn Zayas (D)`3,067

U.S. Senate

Tim Ryan (D)`3,586

JD Vance (R)`14,778

Write-ins`28

U.S. Congress (4th District)

Jim Jordan (R)`15,160

Tamie Wilson (D)`3,310

State Representative (78th District)

Susan Manchester (R)`4,384

State Representative (84th District)

Angela N. King (R)`11,083

Sophia Rodriguez (D)`2,339

3rd District Court of Appeals

Juergen Waldick (R)`15,997

3rd District Court of Appeals

William Zimmerman (R)`16,242

County Commissioner

Douglas Spencer (R)`16,387

County Auditor

Linda Bice (D)`9,978

County Engineer

Andrew Baumer (R)`16,406

Common Pleas Judge

Frederick Pepple`14,920

ISSUES

State Issue 1: Constitutional amendment requiring courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount for bail

For`15,191

Against`2,859

State Issue 2: Constitutional amendment prohibiting local governments from allowing non-electors to vote

For`16,010

Against`2,171

Apollo Career Center: 0.19-mill renewal, 10 years, building improvement & maintenance

For`4,826

Against`2,557

St. Marys City School District: 1 percent renewal, current operating expenses

For`2,573

Against`2,327

Shawnee Local School District: 2.45-mill renewal, 5 years, building construction, remodeling, repair, bus purchase

For`9

Against`12

Marion Local School District: 9-mill renewal, 5 years, emergency requirements of district

For`89

Against`29

Vantage Career Center: 0.8-mill renewal, 5 years, current expenses

For`2

Against`0

Results courtesy of Auglaize County Board of Elections

