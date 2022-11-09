Managing Alzheimer’s and holidays webinar

DAYTON—The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a free webinar in November to provide guidance for families on approaching the holidays with a loved one living with dementia.

The program, ALZ Talks: Alzheimer’s, Dementia and the Holidays, is being offered free to the community and will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, on Zoom.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900. Instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed following registration.

“The holidays can be a stressful time for any families, but when you are caring for a loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease, there is even more to take into consideration,” said Annemarie Barnett, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley and Greater Cincinnati Chapters. “This program offers caring guidance on how to reduce confusion and stress for both caregivers and the individual living with Alzheimer’s.”

If your plans for the holidays include someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia, there’s an extra level of planning you should think about so these celebrations don’t become confusing or overwhelming for everyone. Join this free education program to learn about survival tips for families coping with Alzheimer’s or another dementia during the holiday season, including gatherings, gift-giving and tips on celebrating.

Adjusting expectations, adapting gift-giving and finding new ways to involve the person living with dementia are all steps families can take during the holidays. Participants will leave this program with actionable tips they can put into place at home. The program will also cover signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, and the free resources available through the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We want this holiday season to be special for your family,” Barnett said. “Please join us to learn about ways to approach certain aspects of celebrating the holidays with intention, removing or reducing potential challenges so that you can simply focus on your time together with your loved ones.”

There were 421,000 people caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” The number of Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s is expected to increase to 225,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.