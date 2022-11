MINSTER — The Minster Historical Society will host its annual Christmas Tour of Homes on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy the ambiance of the season with this self-guided tour that includes live entertainment and refreshments at six decorated homes in Minster. Each home will also have small historical displays to enjoy along the way.

Tickets are available at the museum in Minster, Sara Paper and Intricate Designs, both located on Main Street in Minster.