Road work continues

SIDNEY – As the construction season winds down, there are still a few road projects underway in the area.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the outlined work is weather permitting.

Shelby County

State Route 66 maintenance– Expect lane closures on state Route 66 in Fort Loramie, just north of state Route 362/Elm Street on Friday, Nov. 28, through Wednesday, Dec. 2. Crews will be replacing a storm sewer.

The northbound detour: state Route 362 in Fort Loramie, go north to state Route 66 in Minster

The southbound detour: state Route362 in Minster, go south to state Route 66 in Fort Loramie

Mercer County

State Route 274 paving operation – Expect lane restrictions on state Route 274, in each direction, between Chickasaw and Auglaize/Mercer County Line, on through Friday, Nov. 18, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Crews will be performing asphalt paving. Traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

Auglaize County

U.S. 33 maintenance – Expect lane closures on U.S. 33 east at the state Route 66 Interchange through Wednesday, Nov.30, from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Crews will be performing bridge construction. Traffic will be maintained.

