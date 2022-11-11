Anna Elementary Veterans Day program

Anna Elementary School students hold flags representing each military branch during a medley of each branch’s theme song at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.

Anna Elementary School students hold up signs depicting the military branches at the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.

Anna Elementary School students wave American flags at the conclusion of the annual Veterans Day program at the elementary school on Thursday afternoon. Each grade level sang different patriotic songs, some with special additions like musical instruments and hand motions. The Anna middle school and high school choirs also performed.