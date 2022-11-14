Caregiving through holidays webinar, Dec. 5

DAYTON — Dealing With Stress & Greif: Caregiving Through the Holidays is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5.

The workshop is presented by Bonnie Orlins, LISW-S, ACHP-SW, Bereavement Counseling Professional from Pathways of Hope, the grief center at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. Registration is requested by Dec. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s helpbook.

The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

The holidays are stressful for many. Grief comes in different forms and at different times throughout the caregiving journey which can add overwhelming stress to the caregiver’s life. We can be proactive in choosing how we will get through difficult times. In this presentation, attendees will explore common losses affecting them and those they are caregiving for, common presenting symptoms and strategies that have been helpful for many so that they may best approach the holidays in 2022.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 9:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, non-profit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.