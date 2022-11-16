Land transferred to CIC

NEW BREMEN – New Bremen will have another parcel of land for future development following the Nov. 14 meeting of their village council.

A final approval was given to transfer a plot of land along Cherry Street to the village Community Improvement Corporation. The lot was originally used as the school’s bus parking lot by the old elementary. Mayor Bob Parker said no plans are immediately in the future for specific development but the transfer allows the CIC to sell parcels of the land.

Village administrator Brent Richter reported they are seeking bids on to replace curbs and gutters along state Route 274. This work is in anticipation of street rehabilitation project ODOT plans for the village in 2024.

The unexpectedly heavy number of runs on the fire and ems department led the council to approve a second reading of an ordinance to transfer an extra $15,000 toward the emergency service’s budget to cover additional wages and benefits.

Village water will remain remain properly softened with approval of a first reading to purchase of new resin beads at the water treatment plant. Richter said the beads now there are part of the original supplies of the water plant. Although the village administrator has not selected the provider, he said Artesian of Pioneer, Inc., offered the a bid of $193,000 while Clear Solution, LLC bid $175,000.

In related news, council approved a first reading of an ordinance to accept a bid by Artesian of Pioneer of $145 per ton for salt for the water treatment plant. Richter said Morton Salt turned in a blank bid sheet. The village administrator said the village uses about 700 tons per year.

Parker reminded council the village tree lighting ceremony will delay the next council meeting by a short time. The tree lighting ceremony is Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. and council, which normally meets at 6:30, will meet shortly after the holiday event is completed.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

