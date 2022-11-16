Helping the world’s children

Sidney Baptist Church volunteers Randi Marie Shank, left, and Tim Hickman, both of Sidney, stack up shoeboxes being donated to Operation Christmas Child by Green Street United Methodist Church in Piqua. Operation Christmas Child is organized by Samaritan’s Purse. The shoe boxes were being dropped off at Sidney Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 15. The shoeboxes are filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies. The shoeboxes will be shipped down to Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will then be distributed around the world to war torn countries and Native American reservations. Ukrainian children received a shipment of shoeboxes right before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

