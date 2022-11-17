Huffman re-elected Ohio Senate President

COLUMBUS — Ohio Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, will again serve as president of the Ohio Senate during the 135th General Assembly after a unanimous vote Tuesday, according to a release from the Senate.

Huffman has been a senator since 2016, having been re-elected to a second term in 2020, when he served previously as Senate President. This comes after serving four terms in the Ohio House of Representatives, where he was also elected to a leadership role, serving as Speaker Pro Tempore.

“The beginning of a new General Assembly builds the foundation for Ohio’s new biennium budget,” Huffman said in a statement. “Our 26 members offer a robust spectrum of professional backgrounds. This, combined with our extraordinary leadership team, brings experience, excellence, and understanding to public policy and the budget that keeps the focus on Ohio families and Ohio taxpayers.”

Another senator representing this region will serve in a leadership position during the upcoming General Assembly, with Sen. Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, elected Majority Floor Leader. McColley’s Senate district includes Putnam, Van Wert and part of Auglaize counties, while Huffman represents Allen County and the other portion of Auglaize County. Other Senate leaders elected Tuesday included Sen. Kirk Schuring, R-Canton, as president pro tempore and Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, as Majority Whip.

All members of the Senate leadership team will be sworn into their positions during the opening session of the Ohio Senate, which is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023.