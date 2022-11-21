‘A Christmas Carol’ performances planned

SIDNEY – The Sidney Repertory Theatre, in partnership with The Sidney Dance Company, is presenting “A Christmas Carol.”

Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge, but since Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.

One night Scrooge is visited by the ghost of Jacob Marley, who warns Scrooge that if he does not become kinder he will have an awful fate after death. Marley tells Scrooge that in the coming nights he will be visited by three more ghosts. Initially Scrooge fails to take the warning seriously but as the ghostly visits become more terrifying, Scrooge begins to realize that he must change his ways.

By the end of the story Scrooge has completely transformed, having learned the importance of charity, friendship and generosity. Christmas is now his favorite time of the year and he does all he can to help Bob Cratchit and his family.

The musical is adapted and directed by Ian Wolfgang Hinz.

The cast of this live play includes Mike Maxson, Cameron Klopfenstein, Elizabeth Maxson, Charli Curtner, Leta Rank, Mia O’Keefe, Madison Ellis, Louis Hauff, Brandon White, Marshy Orcutt, Ivy Laughlin-Jarrell, Kendall Nichols, Kiersten Boeke, Jordan Calvert, Anthony Kellner, Mya Elsass, Aaron Haynes, Mariah Layton, Kyle Calvert, Quinn McMahon, Brock Swiger, Gracie Cotterman, Gavin Spradlin, Issac Maxson, Beau Paul, Kevin Frazier-Jones, Cassie Turner, Liz Zoltowski and Eli Pence.

Performance dates and times are Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. (Preview night); Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. (Opening night); Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. (Closing performance).

Tickets for preview night are $10. Tickets for all other performances are $18 for adults and $14 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at www.sidneytheatre.org.