Patrol announces regional recruitment initiative

COLUMBUS – Interested in becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper? They are hiring and a regional recruitment liaison is ready to talk with interested people.

Each of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s nine districts now have a designated recruitment team as the Division is looking for women and men to become the next generation of Ohio state troopers. Comprised of troopers who are serving as local recruitment liaisons, these recruitment teams are the point of contact for potential applicants in communities across the state.

Recruitment liaisons in each Patrol district are actively recruiting at various community events, local schools, sporting events and other functions to reach out to potential candidates. After initial contact, the recruitment liaisons work individually with applicants throughout the hiring process.

Patrol applicants go through a selective process to become cadets, including knowledge and physical fitness testing, polygraph, and psychological and medical reviews. Applicants selected for cadet training receive college-level instruction at the Patrol’s Training Academy in Ohio laws, human relations and crash investigation. They also learn arrest techniques, self-defense, firearms, defensive driving and many other topics. Cadets are paid during their tenure of residential training.

If you or anyone you know is interested in making a difference in your community, and a career of service by becoming an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, log onto https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/recruit/index.aspx.

Local recruitment liaisons can be contacted at the local district headquarters are:

• Findlay District Headquarters, Findlay Patrol Post, 3201 N. Main St., Findlay, 419-423-3444;

• Bucyrus District Headquarters, Bucyrus Patrol Post, 3665 State Route 4, Bucyrus, 419-562-6970;

• Cleveland District Headquarters, Brook Park Facility, 5225 W. 140th St., Brook Park, 216-898-1951;

• Warren District Headquarters, Warren Patrol Post, 3424 State Route 422, Southington, 330-898-2461;

• Piqua District Headquarters, Piqua Patrol Post, 401 West US Route 36, Piqua, 937-773-0242;

• Columbus District Headquarters, 2855 West Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, 614-799-9241;

• Cambridge District Headquarters, Cambridge Patrol Post, 7051 Glenn Highway, Cambridge, 740-439-1388;

• Wilmington District Headquarters, Wilmington Patrol Post, 950 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, 937-382-9024; and,

• Jackson District Headquarters, Jackson Patrol Post, 10179 Chillicothe Pike, Jackson, 740-288-1472.