Humphrey reflects on year in office

SIDNEY — The outgoing president of the Kiwanis Club of Sidney shared her thoughts on her on serving as the club’s president. She also honored several members of the club for their contributions.

“Serving as president of our Kiwanis Club has been so much more than I expected,” said Lori Humphrey. “I knew that it would be a great responsibility and a great opportunity to serve our community but it was so much more. It was a great experience, filled with friendship, camaraderie and fun. Although I was the person standing in the front of the room leading the charge, it was you who kept the ship afloat. Together we accomplished great things. Things we can all be proud of and build on. Not a person in this room volunteers with our club for the acknowledgement. We all just quietly do what is needed to impact the most people in our community. I am here to say that I see you and am so proud to amongst you.”

The club made contributions during the past yea to the Charity League, YMCA, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Alzheimer’s Association, SAFY, Shelby County Living History weekend, Shelby County Library, Mercy Mission House, Gateway Arts Council, Compassionate Care, Sidney Alive, the United way, Mike’s Bike Drive, Lift It Up Ministries, Veterans Services and the Salvation Army. Large donations of canned goods to Agape, Salvation Army, FISH, Alpha Center/Holy Angels Soup Kitchen and the Shelby County Veterans Services.

Members delivered food to shut ins for the Community Christmas Dinner, rang the bell for the Salvation Army, parked cars for GOBA, sponsored a blood drive, worked at the Recycle Center, cleaned a stretch of highway leading into Sidney and beautified Julia Lamb park. The club supported and collaborated with the members of both Sidney High School’s Key Club and the Aktion Club. Fundraisers included the annual Pancake Day and Chicken barbecue and the OSU football raffle.

“We supported the youth of our community by awarding over $17,000 in way of scholarship and Teen acknowledgement monies. We made a difference…. all of us collectively and for that we should all be proud,” said Humphrey.

We have amazing leaders that have volunteered their time, talent and treasure for many, many years. Kiwanis International recognizes members who have served for 25 years with the Legion of Honor Award. Twenty-four of the club’s 56 existing members have been members for 25 years and received the Legion of Honor Awards. They include Rafe Echemann 64 years, Phil Valentine 54, Hugh Bonnoront 53, Bob Anthony 47, John Coffield 44, Doug Barhorst 43, Jim Stevenson 42, Dave Fogt 39, Ray Weber 39, Duane Goettemoeller 39, Jake Romaker 38, Rick Lunsford 36, Gary Hollenbacher 36, Stan Evans 35, Don Tangeman 34, Rick Rihm 34, Gary Heitmeyer 32, Rudy Keister 32, Tom Kinninger 32, Gary Carter 31, Bob Guillozet 28, Linda Meininger 28, Merrill Asher 26 and Ernie Vibbert 26.

There are 20 past presidents who continue to serve the local club. They are Rafe Echemann, Bob Anthony, Doug Barhorst, John Coffield (twice), Stan Evans, Rudy Keister, Gary Hollenbacher, Rick Lunsford, Gary Carter, Jake Romaker, Bob Guillozet, Michele Mumford, Tom Kinninger, Heather Pollard, Jim Stevenson, Scott Smith, Jessica Guillozet, Rikki Unterbrink, Jim Cole and me. Please stand to be recognized.

Humphrey presented DiAnne Karas, Merrill Asher and John Coffield with certificates of appreciation for their support during her year as president.

The Century Award was presented to Dr. Bob Anthony and Doug Barhorst. The committee chairman of the year was given to Jake Romaker.

Rick Lunsford was named Kiwanian of the Year. Lunsford said Kiwanis is a priority and makes sure that he is available every Wednesday at noon so that he can attend the meetings, which is evident by his unparalleled 27 years of perfect attendance. He secured sponsorships, sold 120 pancake day tickets and worked for most of the day, worked the recycle center, gave the invocation anytime he was asked to do so, helped clean up Julia Lamb park, sold 128 OSU raffle tickets and was the seventh highest seller in the state, and volunteered at the chicken barbecue.

”He is a true servant and may actually be embarrassed by this acknowledgement because his reward is the deed itself and the benefit it can spread to those in need. But sometimes you just have to say thank you,” said Humphrey.

Outgoing Kiwanis President Lori Humphrey recognized Rick Lunsford, Kiwanian of the Year; left to right, DiAnne Karas, John Coffield and Merrill Asher, certificates of appreciation, and Dr. Bob Anthony, the Century Award, for their service to the local club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_kiwanis.jpg Outgoing Kiwanis President Lori Humphrey recognized Rick Lunsford, Kiwanian of the Year; left to right, DiAnne Karas, John Coffield and Merrill Asher, certificates of appreciation, and Dr. Bob Anthony, the Century Award, for their service to the local club. Courtesy photo Jake Romaker was named committee chairman of the year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/11/web1_kiwanis1.jpg Jake Romaker was named committee chairman of the year. Courtesy photo