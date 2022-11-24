Becoming good citizens

Daren the DARE Lion hands Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye a ham that was part of three meals purchased by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Under the direction of Frye, Deputies recently delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to three Shelby County families. The holiday food baskets were made possible by donations received from fifth-grade DARE students from the Botkins, Jackson Center, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston and Sidney City School districts. Fifth grade students recently completed a “Good Citizenship”project while completing the DARE program. Students completed extra chores at home to earn extra money and then donated their earnings towards the costs of the food for the food baskets. School Administrators nominated the families that could use the extra help during the Thanksgiving holiday season. This is the eighth consecutive year for the project and continues to be a huge success.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News