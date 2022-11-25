MCF fall grant recipients

PIQUA — Miami County Foundation’s Fall Grant Celebration was hosted by Edison State Community College in the Robinson Theater on Friday, Nov. 11.

More than 120 community leaders, non-profit representatives, educators, Miami County Foundation (MCF) board of directors, and Edison State staff gathered to celebrate the announcement of 85 grants issued to local schools, churches, and non-profits in the amount of $309,530.

The Robinson Theater, following its grand reopening last month, offered modern, accommodating space and technology for the grant recipients to each have an opportunity to introduce their funded projects, programs and outreach.

“What professional and inviting hosts we had for this special occasion. Edison State continues to be a great partner and resource, not only in their superior education opportunities, but also their community outreach. The Edison Foundation was also announced as a grant recipient to help fund new microscopes for the college,” said Natalie Rohlfs, executive director of MCF, in a press release.

Dr. Paul Heintz, dean of arts and sciences, served as coordinator for the event space.

“It was an honor to be able to host such a worthwhile event as the Miami County Foundation Fall Grant Celebration and to play a part in helping support these community organizations. Hearing the important work that the recipients do was inspiring. There is a clear indication of the commitment they and the foundation have in making Miami County a better place to live,” said Heintz in the release.

Edison State’s president-designate, Chris Spradlin, spoke at the event, and in recognition of Veteran’s Day he shared, in the release, “We recently received Purple Star Award amongst institutions of higher education, a state recognition of our hard work to create specialized services for our veterans. We want to support them the best we can for them to be successful. Thank you to our veterans in attendance for your service.”

MCF’s directors of the board welcomed the recipients, including founding member, Dr. Richard Adams, and president, Dr. Michael Moore, who served as co-emcees for the event, alongside Rohlfs. Paying homage to the vision of the foundation’s founder, Richard Hunt, the grant committees recommended support for programs throughout the state and even throughout the county.

Grants this fall were awarded for purposes such as food insecurity assistance, capital projects, science classroom resources, museum preservation materials, Christmas resources for foster families, stadium improvement, youth programs, supplemental learning materials, art and music educational materials, volunteer fire department equipment and so much more.

In addition to the fall grant awards made possible by this private foundation of 37 years, the Jean & John Dugan Family Fund selected Miami County Dental Clinic and The Bethany Center to each receive a surprise $1,000 grant.

Congratulations to Miami County Foundation’s 2022 fall grant recipients: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, Benevolence Fund of Trinity Church, Bethany Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters – Miami Valley Boy Scout Troop #343, Covington, Bradford Community Club, Bradford Exempt Village Schools. Bradford Ohio Railroad Museum, Casstown Ohio Community Volunteer Fire, Countyline Christian Association, Covington Exempted Village Schools, Covington-Newberry Historical Society, D.R.E.A.M. Pet Rescue, Elizabeth New Life Center, Inc., FISH, Inc, of Troy, Fletcher Volunteer Fire Department, Friends of the JR Clarke Public Library, Friends of the Piqua Public Library, Good Shepherd Lutheran Preschool, Isaiah’s Place, Inc., Lehman Catholic High School, LifeWise Academy – Milton-Union, Lockington Fire Association, Miami County Dental Clinic, Miami County Educational Service Center, Miami East Local Schools, Miami East Parent Teacher Organization, Miami Valley Veterans Museum, Milton-Union Exempted Village Schools, Milton-Union Public Library, Milton-Union Senior Citizen & Community Club, New Creation Counseling Center, Inc., Newton Local Schools Elementary – ELA, Ohio Hospice of Miami County, Overfield Early Childhood Education, Pink Ribbon Girls, Inc., Piqua Area Chamber Foundation, Piqua Catholic School, Piqua City Schools, Piqua Civic Band, Piqua Music Boosters, Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, RT Industries, Seeds of Hope, St. Patrick Catholic School, STEP for Trojans, Summer Smiles, Inc., The Edison Foundation, The Future Begins Toda, Tipp City Exempted Village Schools, Troy Christian Church, Troy Christian Elementary School, Troy City Schools, Troy High School Soccer Parents and the Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Miami County Foundation Ongoing Humanitarian grants were awarded this grant cycle to: the Bethany Center, Covington Outreach Association, Family Abuse Shelter, FISH – Union Township, GIVE Medical Ministry, Health Partners Free Clinic, Miami County Continuum of Care/Community Rides (formerly Rides to Work), Miami County Dental Clinic, New Creation Counseling Center, Partners In Hope, St. Patrick’s Soup Kitchen, The New Path, Inc., The Salvation Army – Piqua and the Troy Lions Charities.

It is through the generosity of Miami County Foundation’s investors, benefactors, annual donors and business partners that the foundation is able to support the community by providing grants for local non-profit organizations, schools and municipalities. The foundation conducts two grant cycles per year. More than $9 million in grants have been awarded by Miami County Foundation since inception. Scholarships are also awarded through Miami County Foundation annually. Visit www.miamicountyfoundation.org to learn more.

Miami County Foundation was founded in 1985 by Richard E. Hunt to honor his wife, mother and children. A Troy native, Hunt incorporated the Miami County Broadcasting Co. in 1946 and founded the county’s first radio station, WPTW, in Piqua. It had long been his dream to establish a local foundation to serve the entire county. Miami County Foundation effectively assists, encourages and promotes the health, education and welfare of the citizens of Miami County by soliciting, receiving and administrating assets exclusively for their charitable needs.