Some people wore turkey shaped hats as they took part in the 16th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger hosted by The First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, Nov. 24. Participants brought non-perishable food to donate before the start of the run.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News