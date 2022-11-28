Reds legends decorate Elmwood

NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22.

They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more. Elmwood now has its first tree up just before Thanksgiving and we talked about all of the things that the residents are grateful for; family, great-grandchildren, Elmwood Staff, the Reds coming to visit and God, Country & the U.S. to name just a few. Cincinnati Reds mascot, Gapper, even got wrapped as a present and then balanced a present on his head.