Reds legends decorate Elmwood


Elmwood Assisted Living residents Edith Pleiman, left to right, Theresa Langenkamp, Wilma Baumer and Ruth Ann Brewer around Elmwood’s first Christmas tree of 2022, courtesy of the Reds Legends Remembered program.

Courtesy photo

Reds mascot, Gapper, wrapped up as a present and balancing a present on his head.


Courtesy photo

NEW BREMEN — Elmwood Assisted Living of New Bremen had the privilege of having the Cincinnati Reds Legends Remembered program bring “Trim a Tree” to the residents of Elmwood on Nov. 22.

They brought decorations including popcorn, cracker jacks, baseballs, bats, eight bobble head players and more. Elmwood now has its first tree up just before Thanksgiving and we talked about all of the things that the residents are grateful for; family, great-grandchildren, Elmwood Staff, the Reds coming to visit and God, Country & the U.S. to name just a few. Cincinnati Reds mascot, Gapper, even got wrapped as a present and then balanced a present on his head.

