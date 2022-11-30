SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of October 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Madison Leigh Gonzales, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Robert D. Herron, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Dawson Mauck, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Danielle L. Krusemark, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Atorya Christine Jo Hall, 29, of Mount Cory, was charged with driving under suspension due to child support/failure to appear and contempt, $155 fine.

Jordan A. Mabes, 33, of Sidney, was charged with failure to stop after a crash, amended to hit skip, and assured clear distance, $410 fine.

Ahmed O. Sherif, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Tiffany A. Roe, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Cameron Michael Schutte, 22, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Jariay C. Thompson, 28, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding, seat belt violation and contempt, $157 fine.

Deshawn La Mont Carmicheal, 46, of Inkster, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $157 fine.

Dakota W. Miller, 20, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $105 fine.

Eric Williams, 20, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension and contempt, $155 fine.

Jason Bernard Ward II, 19, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

