A little bit of Christmas

Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN120222ModelFigurines.jpg Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News