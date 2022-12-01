SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Juan Ramon E. Portillo, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding and failure to file registration, $200 fine.
Michael Dea Bunker, 23, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.
Kenny Booth, of River, Kentucky, was charged with two charges of prohibited parking places, $152 fine.
Clayburn L. Daniel, 33, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Carter Matthew Gordon, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Patricia A. Dunn, 48, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Ryan Austin Cupp, 21, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Christoph G. Campana, 24, of Blairstown, New Jersey, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Crystal G. Cook, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.
Peggy S. Marlow, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.
Angela F. Crim, 55, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Kayla S. Moore, 25, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
John Frederick Marchal, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Mary J. Foltz, 63, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dallas Andrew Hunt, 31, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.
Rick A. Belt, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Stephanie J. Klingshirn, 50, of Rossburg, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Scott David Conley, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.
Amber M. Schmerge, 41, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shawn R. Brewer, 43, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew Ross Allen Sanders, 45, of Tipp City, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Kyle A. Cameron, 28, of Grove City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Matthew James Osterfeld, 43, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Carson Garrett Manger, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Dushawn Capri Eldridge, 48, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Gregory E. Ervin, 60, of Rosewood, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Ryan Logan Balent, 23, of Bellbrook, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Sean Michael Gallagher, 22, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Niles Anthony Evans, 57, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Whitney Jane Cockerill, 24, of Washington Court House, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Dwight Derek Moore, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Christopher Michael Shane Burris, 45, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Megan A. Leckey, 33, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Alison L. Martin, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jessica M. L. Mees, 21, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.
Andrew A. Wente, 35, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Leslie G. Maurice, 41, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sharon Marie Mullins, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Darrell Lee Webb, 81, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Tammy Weiler, 54, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Rene Langenkamp Warren, 71, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dane Brobst Newlove, 61, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Timothy R. Seidel, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.
Cayland L. Walton, 36, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Halima Sawadogo, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.
Patricia L. Reese, 66, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.
