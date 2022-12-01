SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Juan Ramon E. Portillo, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding and failure to file registration, $200 fine.

Michael Dea Bunker, 23, of Sidney, was charged with parking an unlicensed vehicle on a public street, $76 fine.

Kenny Booth, of River, Kentucky, was charged with two charges of prohibited parking places, $152 fine.

Clayburn L. Daniel, 33, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carter Matthew Gordon, 18, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Patricia A. Dunn, 48, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Ryan Austin Cupp, 21, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Christoph G. Campana, 24, of Blairstown, New Jersey, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Crystal G. Cook, 24, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Peggy S. Marlow, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Angela F. Crim, 55, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kayla S. Moore, 25, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

John Frederick Marchal, 27, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mary J. Foltz, 63, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dallas Andrew Hunt, 31, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Rick A. Belt, 39, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie J. Klingshirn, 50, of Rossburg, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Scott David Conley, 23, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $186 fine.

Amber M. Schmerge, 41, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn R. Brewer, 43, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Ross Allen Sanders, 45, of Tipp City, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Kyle A. Cameron, 28, of Grove City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew James Osterfeld, 43, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Carson Garrett Manger, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dushawn Capri Eldridge, 48, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gregory E. Ervin, 60, of Rosewood, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Ryan Logan Balent, 23, of Bellbrook, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Sean Michael Gallagher, 22, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Niles Anthony Evans, 57, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Whitney Jane Cockerill, 24, of Washington Court House, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dwight Derek Moore, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Christopher Michael Shane Burris, 45, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Megan A. Leckey, 33, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alison L. Martin, 59, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jessica M. L. Mees, 21, of Sidney, was charged with signal lights, $130 fine.

Andrew A. Wente, 35, of Columbus, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leslie G. Maurice, 41, of St. Paris, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sharon Marie Mullins, 64, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Darrell Lee Webb, 81, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tammy Weiler, 54, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Rene Langenkamp Warren, 71, of Lewis Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dane Brobst Newlove, 61, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Timothy R. Seidel, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Cayland L. Walton, 36, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Halima Sawadogo, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Patricia L. Reese, 66, of Wapakoneta, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

