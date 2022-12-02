And the winner is …

The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families.

The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_quiltwinner.jpg The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families. Courtesy photo