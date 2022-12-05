Posted on by

Christmas of Yesteryear

,

Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.


John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.


John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Richard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_Z91_2885.jpgRichard Bailey, of Fort Loramie, sits with his train set during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Mark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN120622HistoricalChrist.jpgMark Schlagetter roasts chestnuts in front of the Ross Historical Center during the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear event on Saturday, Dec. 3. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News