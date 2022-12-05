Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Nov. 27-Dec. 3

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to eight emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s two more calls than the week prior.

Six of the eight calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

Of the six calls in the Houston district, two patients refused transport after an evaluation by EMS personnel. Four other patients were transported from the scene. Spirit EMS was assisted at one scene by Shelby County deputies and another scene by Lockington firefighters who provided additional lifting assistance.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched on two calls. Spirit EMS responded to both calls, while Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to one of the two. Both patients were transported from the scene.

Of the six patients transported last week, two were transported to Wilson Health, three to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and one to Kettering Health in Piqua.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatches last week.