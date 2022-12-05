SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Michael A. Locker, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Brian C. Barrett, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Danielle Lynn Keeton, 29, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Molly Kirtley, 57, of Pemberton, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Leeander Sue Warnecke, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation, $285 fine.

Anthony Tyler Pryjda, 21, of Mount Vernon, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Troy L. Hengstler, 55, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard L. Trombley, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Kathryn Renee Grissom, 37, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Edmund Richard Grant, 35, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Le Ellen Roe, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Emory Finley, 59, of Conover, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lindsey Foster, 32, of Kenton, was charged with driving under suspension and assured clear distance, $288 fine.

Jennifer A. Shell, 39, of Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Amy R. Mills, 50, of Versailles, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Kyle A. Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Rodney L. Bulle, 67, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Kassandra Tanis Haas, 25, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Blake A. Deam, 29, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

David M. Cassada, 37, of Fort Loramie, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jadeyn Brianna Goings, 22, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Jacqueline A. Green, 60, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Penny Raterman, 62, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Ladawn Estelle Baugh, 53, of Sidney, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Stephen C. Smith, 60, of Williamsburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bryan K. Widmark, 40, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Robbie D. Robertson, 37, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Harli Ann Propst, 27, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Paul Lamont Moses, 27, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Terry Wayne Froman, 60, of Middletown, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jeffrey L. Domi, 53, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Glenda G. White, 76, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Armilda F. Strunk, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Marissa Dawn Wright, 23, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

David Adam Bingham, 33, of Piqua, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Cynthia Ann Mcrill, 83, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Derek Isiah Coverstone, 23, of Botkins, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Crystal L. Altstaetter, 23, of Botkins, was charged with failure to stop at a traffic light, $130 fine.

Mary Ann Schmitmeyer, 83, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Zachariah Christian Wayne Shinn, 21, of Celina, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Courtney L. Vestal, 24, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Shaun Allen Spivey Jr., 22, of Englewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bethany Nicole Kantzer, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michael D. Smail, 61, of Waterford, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jacoby James Kroschel, 23, of Miamisburg, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Robert C. Cisco, 37, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license and assured clear distance, both charges dismissed, $111 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

