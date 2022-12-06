Winter Symphony Storytimes

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra’s Symphony Storytime program returns to libraries this December. The program will feature performances by musicians from the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

The upcoming story time events include: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Putnam County District Library, 136 Putnam Parkway, Ottawa; Thursday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library, 325 E. Columbus St., Kenton; Saturday, Jan. 14 at the St. Mary’s Community Public Library, 140 S. Chestnut St., St. Marys; Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. in the Auglaize County Public District Library located at 203 Perry St., Wapakoneta; and Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Stallo Memorial Library, 196 E. Fourth St. in Minster.

For this program, children and their families will enjoy classic selections in celebration of winter and snow. This program features the classic Ukrainian folk tale “The Mitten” as told by Jan Brett, the award-winning Ezra Jack Keats classic “The Snowy Day” and “The Gruffalo’s Child” by Julia Donaldson; all accompanied by live music from Lima Symphony Orchestra musicians. The program will engage kids’ imaginations and get them singing along as visions of sugarplums dance in their heads. With a focus on creative movement and music literacy, Symphony Storytime is designed to spark children’s imaginations and foster a lifelong appreciation for music. This program is appropriate for all ages and is free and open to the public.

These performances are part of the Lima Symphony’s ongoing commitment to music education and their firm belief that music and other arts are critical tools in building strong communities.