Visit the North Pole with Lima Symphony

LIMA — Ho, ho, ho, come Dasher, come Dancer, Prancer and Vixen — come one, come all for A Visit to the North Pole to meet Santa and his reindeer on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1-4 p.m. at 19 Hawthorne Event Venue, 1000 Fetter Road, Lima.

Take photos with Santa, see real live reindeer, enjoy hot chocolate and decorate cookies and ornaments. Admission of $10 per person will go to benefit the Lima Symphony Orchestra. So, bring the whole family to enjoy this one-of-a-kind event that only comes around once a year.

Admission is $10 per person at the doors, there will be no pre-sale of tickets.