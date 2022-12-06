SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

David M. Cassada, 37, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Dustin R. Scott, 37, of Piqua, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Jessica L. Mullins, 28, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Justin Michael Williamson, 22, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Angela Sue Westgerdes, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic, $136 fine.

Dennis L. Stewart, 78, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Doris L. Abbott, 50, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Ethan Joseph Voelker, 22, of North Bend, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Riley Renee Trentman, 18, of New Bremen, was charged with right of way at stop and yield signs, $130 fine.

Daniel Gerard Stahl, 59, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Stephanie Diana Schwieterman, 33, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denton M. Homan, 20, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah Jane Nash, 69, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Morgan Michelle Hoaglin, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chad E. Smith, 51, of St. Marys, was charged with failure to display plate, $136 fine.

Houleye D. Kane, 55, of Sidney, was charged with disobedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Andrew T. Huff, 73, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Wanda Lou Jones, 73, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

David B. Amis, 61, of Franklin, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Jon Daniel Tate, 36, of Taylor, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zachary James Stein, 19, of Sylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lee Howard Homan, 37, of St. Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dale Robert Hamberg, 30, of Celina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bobby Lee Hayslip Jr., 55, of West Milton, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

