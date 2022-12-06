Santa takes requests

Mrs. and Mr. Claus, left to right, talk with Aubrey Haynes, 5, and her brother, Jaxson Haynes, 7, both of Maplewood, on the courtsquare. The famous couple were taking requests from kids in a line half a block long on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4. The kids are the children of Jessica Haynes.

Mrs. and Mr. Claus, left to right, talk with Aubrey Haynes, 5, and her brother, Jaxson Haynes, 7, both of Maplewood, on the courtsquare. The famous couple were taking requests from kids in a line half a block long on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4. The kids are the children of Jessica Haynes. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/12/web1_SDN120622CourtSanta.jpg Mrs. and Mr. Claus, left to right, talk with Aubrey Haynes, 5, and her brother, Jaxson Haynes, 7, both of Maplewood, on the courtsquare. The famous couple were taking requests from kids in a line half a block long on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 4. The kids are the children of Jessica Haynes. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News