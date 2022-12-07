Detroit man sentenced to community control

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug trafficking and possession, counterfeiting, and having weapons while under disability, among other charges.

J.C. Hill, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced to five years of community control with 12 days of jail credit and he must pay a $400 fine for attempted counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. Hill was indicted on the same charge, a third-degree felony, and identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, for using other people’s personal identifying information to obtain over 30 counterfeit government assistance cards.

Michael J. Flynn, 37, of Eden, New York, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit and must pay a $200 fine for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony, and reckless operation, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. Flynn was indicted on the first charge and two charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first-degree misdemeanors, for having a loaded Sig Sauer P365 9 mm handgun in his glove box with a concentration of 0.152 grams by weight of alcohol per 210 liters of his breath. One charge was dismissed.

Mark A. Drake II, 26, of Clinton Township, Michigan, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail with three days of jail credit and he must pay a $500 fine. This sentence is suspended on the condition that the court costs and the fine are paid within 30 days. This was because of the charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Drake was indicted on aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, for having Oxycodone.

Jennifer L. Steiger, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit and she must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and obtain a GED for trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Steiger was indicted on two drug trafficking charges, fourth-degree felonies, for knowingly selling or offering to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile. One charge was dismissed.

Travis E. Nelson, 30, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with no days of jail credit and successful completion of drug and alcohol counseling for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Nelson was indicted on the same charge and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a pipe to use it, but the criminal tools charge was dismissed.

Timothy P. Jackson Jr., 39, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years of community control with 48 days of jail credit and successful completion of treatment at WORTH or another community-based correctional facility (CBCF) for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. Jackson was indicted on the same charge and grand theft, a third-degree felony, for knowingly stealing a 40-caliber Glock Model 23 handgun without the owner’s consent and being in possession of it after having previously been convicted of the aggravated possession of drugs in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court. The grand theft charge was dismissed.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

