Christmas blood drive returns to Sacred Heart

ANNA — The Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Holiday Blood Drive is back where it wants to be, helping avert a blood shortage during the busiest time of the holiday season.

The Sacred Heart blood drive has returned to Christmas week, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 9333 State Route 119, Anna. Community Blood Center is currently in critical need of type O and B negative blood.

The Sacred Heart blood drive is traditionally scheduled close to Christmas and includes festive food and décor. It continued through the pandemic restrictions, mustering as much holiday cheer as possible. “Santa Claus,” Jim Goettemoeller, made his traditional visit to donate in 2020. Last year Sacred Heat missed the holiday season when a change in the regional rotation schedule moved the blood drive to early November.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 19-31 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center, is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Jan. 27 performance of “Les Misérables” at Dayton’s Schuster Center. All donors also receive the knit Blood Donor Beanie.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Donors can help CBC maintain the regional blood supply during the challenging weeks of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, you may have to weigh more depending on your height, and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email [email protected] or call 937-461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 15-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.