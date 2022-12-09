All Soles Dance Studio ready to wrap Christmas presents

SIDNEY — Don’t have the time to wrap Christmas Presents? Let All Soles Dance Studio help. Reserve a time slot, bring your gifts and let the dancers do the wrapping. Everything is included: wrapping paper, tags and bows. (You may bring your own special paper if you want)

To raise funds for their trip to Disney World, the students are hosting Santa’s Gift-Wrapping Service. The fist date is Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 – 8 p.m. The second date is Wednesday, Dec. 22, from noon until 9 p.m.

Suggested Donations: 1-10 presents: $1 small, $2 medium, $3 large per present; 11-20 presents: $25; 21-30 presents: $40.

To reserve a drop off/pick up time, register at allsolesdance.com/events or can call the studio at 937-710-3384. Leave a message as instructors may be teaching classes.

Some of the older dancers will travel to Disney in July to dance down Main Street. They will also dance through other park area parades. All Soles Dancers will also participate in stage shows, workshops and more. They are excited to provide this opportunity for its young people and thankful for a gracious community.

The studio is located at 614 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.